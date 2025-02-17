Gov. Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom Feb. 14 announced his appointment of 14 Superior Court Judges, with seven in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Phu Nguyen, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Nguyen has served the Los Angeles County Superior Court as court counsel since 2017. She has been a lecturer in Law at UCLA School of Law since 2022. Nguyen served as senior counsel at Dykema Gossett from 2014 to 2017, an associate at Fayer Gipson from 2013 to 2014, and an associate at Huron Law Group from 2008 to 2012. Nguyen was an associate at Irell & Manella from 2006 to 2007. She received a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Louise Suzette Clover. Nguyen is a Democrat.

Sonia Dujan, of Ventura County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. She has served as a commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2024. Dujan has been a sole practitioner since 2004. She received a Juris Doctor degree from University of San Francisco School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Margaret Oldendorf. Dujan is a Democrat.

Mike Madokoro, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Madokoro has been a partner at Bowman and Brooke LLP since 1999, served as a managing partner or co-managing partner from 2006 to 2024. He previously worked as an associate at Morgan, Wenzel and McNicholas from 1990 to 1994. Madokoro served as a law clerk and associate at Adams and Kirkpatrick from 1989 to 1990. Madokoro received a Juris Doctor degree from McGeorge School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Gergory Keosian. Madokoro is a Republican.

James Montgomery Jr., of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Montgomery has served as a commissioner at Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2023. He was a partner at Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt LLP from 1999 to 2023. He served as an attorney at Daniels, Fine, Israel, Schonbuch & Lebovits, LLP from 1982 to 1999. Montgomery received a Juris Doctor degree from UCLA School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Yvette Palazuelos. Montgomery is a Democrat.

Jacob Yim, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Yim has served as the Deputy-in-Charge of the Real Estate Fraud Section in the White Collar Crime Division of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office since 2022. Yim has served as a deputy in several roles and units of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office from 2000 to 2008 and 2009 to 2022. He was a special assistant United States Attorney at the United States Attorney’s Office – Domestic Security and Immigration Crimes Section from 2008 to 2009. Yim received a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Carol Elswick. Yim is a Democrat.

Helen Yang, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Yang was a partner at Squire Patton Boggs since 2016 and an associate at Squire Patton Boggs from 2005 to 2008 and 2009 to 2016. She was deputy in the Riverside County Counsel’s Office from 2008 to 2009. Yang received a Juris Doctor degree from Cornell Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael Linfield. Yang is registered as no party preference.

Louis Parise, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Parise has served various roles as a deputy district attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office since 1998. He was an associate attorney at Ferrari, Olsen, Ottoboni, and Bebb from 1997 to 1998. Parise received a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Martin L. Herscovitz. Parise is registered as no party preference.

