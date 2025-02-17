Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Feb. 12 announced the following appointments:

Michael “Mike” Detoy, of Hermosa Beach, has been appointed to the California Public Employees’ Retirement System Board of Administration. Detoy has been councilmember and mayor of the City of Hermosa Beach since 2019. He has been fire captain for the City of Riverside since 2011. Detoy is president of the Riverside City Firefighters Association. He earned a Master of Public Administration degree from California Baptist University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Santa Clara University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Detoy is a Democrat.

Hugh Crooks, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Veterans Board, where he has served since 2017. Crooks was a human resources operations manager at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk from 2000 to 2005. Crooks was head of administrative and facility services at the Los Angeles County Museum of Natural History from 1991 to 2000. He was safety police chief III for the Protective Services Division at the Los Angeles County Safety Police from 1969 to 1991. Crooks was a rifleman in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969. He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 9th Infantry Division Society, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Advisory Group. Crooks was a national executive committeeman and chief financial officer of the American Legion, Department of California. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Crooks is a Democrat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...