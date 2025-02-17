Random Happening: Join HSLB for the Chicano Legacy Reception

The Historical Society of Long Beach invites you to the Chicano Legacy Reception on March 13. HSLB will be celebrating the lasting impact of the Chicano political movement in Long Beach with the opening of Discovering Jenny: The Personal Collection of a State Senator, An Educational Installation. Jenny Oropeza was a barrier-breaking elected official whose career built on the activism of the Long Beach Chicano Political Caucus and others. Oropeza was the first Latinx elected to the Long Beach Unified School District Board of Education and the Long Beach City Council. She went on to serve in the State Assembly and Senate until her untimely death.

HSLB will also be bidding a fond farewell to Centro de La Raza: John A. Taboada Legacy Photo Collection 1970-1985, featuring the newly published official catalog for purchase. These exhibits both illustrate how community and representation can uplift and empower us all.

The event is from 5 to 7pm, with a program at 6 p.m. The reception will feature

A discussion of the connections between the two installations

An exploration of the Oropeza collection and what can be learned from it

Why pieces were selected for display

Hosted Mexican cuisine and wine.

Tickets are on sale now.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m., Program at 6 p.m., March 13

Cost: $95.87 to $106.37

Details: https://tinyurl.com/HSLB-Historical-Legacy

Venue: HSLB gallery, 4260 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach

