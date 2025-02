Time: 12 a.m. to a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

No Amazon, No Walmart, No Target, No Credit Cards, No Gas, No Anything!

Only Essentials, from Small and Local businesses!

A small act of protest that can have a significant impact, and a simple way to push back against the chaos around us.

After this initial impact, look out for more and blackouts making bigger impacts to come.

Join along with millions of other Americans, and be heard where it matters to push back on the chaos.

