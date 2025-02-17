Land Movement Community Update

Feb. 18, RPV City Council Meeting

On Feb. 18, RPV city council will receive an update on the Abalone Cove landslide abatement district’s or ACLAD plans to install deep dewatering wells with financial assistance from the City.

ACLAD is one of two geological hazard abatement districts in RPV that were formed in 1981 for the purpose of landslide mitigation. The districts are separate government agencies from the city and are funded by assessments paid by property owners in their boundaries. The city is ACLAD’s largest property owner, accounting for about 60% of assessments.

In July 2024, the council approved providing financial assistance to both districts (ACLAD and the Klondike Canyon Landslide Abatement District, or KCLAD) to help them respond to the landslide emergency. This included a $1.6 million loan and in-kind services to ACLAD. At next week’s meeting, the council will learn more about ACLAD’s plan to use the loan to install up to 10 deep dewatering wells 250 feet underground to relieve water pressure that is fueling land movement.

A staff report (PDF) with more information is available on the City website.

Meeting Info

Time: 7 p.m., Feb. 18

Venue: Hesse Park in McTaggart Hall and via Zoom. Watch live on RPVtv’s YouTube channel, at rpvca.gov, or on Cox 33/FiOS 38.

To participate in public comment during the meeting, fill out a speaker slip if you are attending in person, or complete a form online at rpvca.gov/participate to participate virtually or leave a pre-recorded voice message. Email your comments on this topic to cc@rpvca.gov.

Details: View staff report, https://tinyurl.com/RPV-Abalone-Cove-landslide

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...