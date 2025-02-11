A Heart Attack Strikes Every 40 Seconds – Here’s How to Reduce The Risk

A heart attack, also known as a myocardial infarction or MI, occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle is blocked or significantly reduced causing damage to the heart tissue. In the United States, someone suffers a heart attack every 40 seconds, with approximately 805,000 cases occurring each year, according to the CDC. Additionally, the American Heart Association reports the average age for a first heart attack is 65 in men and 72 in women.

There are many preventative measures a person can take to lower their risk of heart disease. According to Cardiologist Nik Kapoor, MD with Dignity Health St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach, “Regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress, and quitting smoking are all key factors in protecting heart health.”

Maintaining heart health starts with simple lifestyle choices. Here are key steps to lower your risk of heart disease:

Stay Active: Regular exercise not only reduces the risk of heart disease but also helps lower stress levels. Aim for at least 30 to 60 minutes of physical activity each day, such as walking, to support cardiovascular health.

Eat a Heart-Healthy Diet: Focus on nutrient-rich foods, including plenty of fruits and vegetables, beans and legumes, lean meats and fish, low-fat or fat-free dairy, whole grains, and healthy fats like olive oil and avocado. Limit sugar, salt, alcohol, and highly processed foods, as well as trans fats found in fried fast food, chips, and baked goods.

Get Regular Health Screenings: Routine checkups, including blood pressure and cholesterol level tests are essential for early detection and prevention. Additionally, oral health plays a role in heart health — gum disease has been linked to heart and blood vessel conditions. Be sure to brush.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...