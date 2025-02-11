Homicide Investigation in Long Beach

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a male adult victim that occurred on Feb. 9, in the 6200 block of Long Beach Boulevard.

About 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a hit shooting. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male adult victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers rendered medical aid until being relieved by Long Beach Fire Department personnel, who transported the victim to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. The motive for the shooting and the circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.

The victim has been identified as Dante Williams, a 19-year-old resident of Long Beach.Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard and Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244, or anonymously at 800-222-8477, www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...