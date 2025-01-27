Two Investigations Lead to Rescue of Three Human Trafficking Victims and Suspect Arrest

LONG BEACH — Officers in the North Division conducted two unrelated investigations leading to the rescue of three human trafficking victims and the arrest of a male adult suspect.

On Jan. 15, North Division officers on patrol in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard observed a female teenager, later determined to be 14-years-old, who appeared to be soliciting for commercial sex work. Officers determined the 14-year-old to be the victim of human trafficking.

On Jan. 20, officers from the High Crime Focus Team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. During the stop, officers observed the occupants of the vehicle were the male adult driver and two female teenagers, later determined to be a 16-year-old female and a 17-year-old female. During the course of the investigation, officers determined that the male adult driver was on active parole for pimping and a weapons violation. Officers determined both teenagers were victims of human trafficking and that the suspect had sexually battered one of the victims while in the vehicle. The suspect was identified as Huston Hughes, a 37-year-old resident of Los Angeles. He was booked for a parole violation and sexual battery with prior felony conviction. Bail was set at No Bail.

All three victims were released into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services, who safely reconnected the victims with their families.

To report incidents of human trafficking:

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, always call 9-1-1.

If you have information about a trafficking situation, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free (24/7) by calling 1-888-373-7888, texting 233733, or using the online chat feature at humantraffickinghotline.org/chat .

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is urged to call the Long Beach Police Department’s Vice Investigation Detail at 562-570-7219. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...