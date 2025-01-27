Los Angeles Hosts Webinars on Environment and Immigration: Join the Conversation

Our environment and national laws are changing rapidly. To stay informed on vital matters, see below for when and how to join environmental and policy webinars affecting your life and those of your neighbors.
Environment
Virtual Town Hall on Water Quality
Join a virtual town hall on Jan. 29 with a representative from Mayor Bass’ office, LADWP, WLCAC, and the East Side Riders Bike Club. Learn about efforts to address water quality, access free water testing through LADWP, and ask your questions.
Time: 6 p.m., Jan. 29
Cost: Free
Details: Sign up for the town hall here: https://tinyurl.com/Water-quality-town-hall
Venue: Online
Policy
Know Your Rights. Free Community Workshop on Immigration Rights
Janice Hahn’s office, the Immigrant Defenders Law Center and Cerritos College are partnering to host a free immigrant rights workshop in English and Spanish Jan. 29.
Learn about your rights and how to protect them in various situations. Understand your immigration status and receive information on resources available to you.
Time: 6 p.m., Jan 29
Cost: Free
Details: Join at this link on Zoom.
Venue: Cerritos College Liberal Arts Building Room 103, 11110 Alondra Blvd, Norwalk or join on Zoom