Los Angeles Hosts Webinars on Environment and Immigration: Join the Conversation

Our environment and national laws are changing rapidly. To stay informed on vital matters, see below for when and how to join environmental and policy webinars affecting your life and those of your neighbors.

Environment

Virtual Town Hall on Water Quality

Join a virtual town hall on Jan. 29 with a representative from Mayor Bass’ office, LADWP, WLCAC, and the East Side Riders Bike Club. Learn about efforts to address water quality, access free water testing through LADWP, and ask your questions.

Time: 6 p.m., Jan. 29

Cost: Free

Details: Sign up for the town hall here: https://tinyurl.com/Water-quality-town-hall

Venue: Online

Policy

Know Your Rights. Free Community Workshop on Immigration Rights

Janice Hahn’s office, the Immigrant Defenders Law Center and Cerritos College are partnering to host a free immigrant rights workshop in English and Spanish Jan. 29.

Learn about your rights and how to protect them in various situations. Understand your immigration status and receive information on resources available to you.

Time: 6 p.m., Jan 29

Cost: Free

Details: Join at this link on Zoom.

Venue: Cerritos College Liberal Arts Building Room 103, 11110 Alondra Blvd, Norwalk or join on Zoom

