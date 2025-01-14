Mayor Bass Issues Sweeping Executive Order to Clear Way for Angelenos to Rebuild Their Homes Fast

LOS ANGELES – Mayor Karen Bass Jan. 13 issued an Executive Order to clear the way for Los Angeles residents to rapidly rebuild the homes they lost in the ongoing firestorm and lays the foundation for businesses to plan their rebuild. She also updated the local emergency declaration to account for the firestorm’s devastation and to accelerate the city’s recovery and rebuilding. The order and updated emergency come as dangerous wind conditions threaten additional homes.

“This unprecedented natural disaster warrants an unprecedented response that will expedite the rebuilding of homes, businesses and communities,” Mayor Bass said. “This order is the first step in clearing away red tape and bureaucracy to organize around urgency, common sense and compassion. We will do everything we can to get Angelenos back home.”

This order will:

Coordinate debris removal from all impacted areas, mitigates for wet weather – Creates task forces to develop a streamlined program for debris removal and mitigate risks from rain storms, uniting with the California Office of Emergency Services and other city, county, state and federal agencies.

Clear the way to rebuild homes as they were – Establishes a one-stop-shop to swiftly issue permits in all impacted areas, directs city departments to expedite all building permit review/inspections, bypasses state CEQA discretionary review, allows rebuilding “like for like” and waives City discretionary review processes.

Taking immediate action to make 1,400 units of housing available – Directs the Department of Building and Safety to expedite approvals known as temporary certificates of occupancy for 1,400 units of housing currently in the pipeline across the city.

Establishes a framework to secure additional regulatory relief and resources –

Instructs all city departments to report back in one week with a list of additional relief needed from state and federal regulations and requirements, as well as state and federal funding needed for recovery.

Details: Read the Executive Order here: https://tinyurl.com/Mayor-Bass-execurive-order

