State of the Port Webcast Available for Viewing Thursday

The public is invited to watch a live webcast of the annual State of the Port Address at 12 p.m., Jan. 16, when Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero will highlight the challenges and achievements of the past year and offer insight into trade and environmental goals for 2025.

As the port marks “20 Years of Leading Green,” Cordero will discuss how Long Beach is navigating its way to a zero-emissions future while processing cargo at a record-setting pace. The Green Port Policy was adopted in January 2005 as a commitment to environmental sustainability that has led to unprecedented reductions in emissions connected to goods movement.

The live webcast is available online at www.polb.com/stateoftheport starting at 12 p.m. Viewers can comment on social media by using the hashtag #POLBsotp2025.

