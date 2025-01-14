Artie Mandel Promoted to Government Affairs Director at the Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles has promoted Artie Mandel to director of government affairs, a position overseeing the port’s collaborative efforts with governmental entities at the local, regional, state and federal levels. His duties will involve advocacy, legislative coordination, grant funding identification and coalition building, among other responsibilities.

Mandel previously served as the port’s director of strategic initiatives. In his new position, he will continue to report to Avin Sharma, the port’s senior director of workforce and government affairs.

“Artie has a long track record of bringing stakeholders together to tackle challenging policy issues, and facilitate smart and strategic solutions,” Sharma said. “His extensive background and understanding of government processes across all levels of government, along with his strong work ethic, are a tremendous asset to our Port. We look forward to seeing all he will be able to accomplish in this new role.”

Prior to joining the port, Mandel served as chief of Intergovernmental and Legislative Affairs for the City of Los Angeles, where he oversaw federal, state and local government affairs and advocacy. In that role, he worked with city departments and the city council to develop and execute the city’s legislative program. During his tenure there, he was credited with helping secure more than $1 billion in state homelessness assistance and housing grants for the city.

Previous to that, he served for 10 years on Capitol Hill as senior policy advisor for U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and legislative director for Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ), where he focused on tax, international trade and affordable housing policy.

Originally from New Jersey, Mandel earned a bachelor’s degree in government and politics from the University of Maryland.

