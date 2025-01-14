Barger Invites President-Elect Trump to Support Wildfire Recovery Efforts in Los Angeles County

In the wake of the wildfires that have swept through Los Angeles County, Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger sent a letter to President-Elect Donald Trump inviting him to engage in wildfire recovery efforts and to visit the County to see the impact firsthand.

“In my role as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the people of Los Angeles County extend our formal invitation for you to come again to Los Angeles County and jointly tour the areas of devastation caused by this week’s disasters,” Chair Barger wrote. “By accepting this invitation, Mr. President-Elect, you will join us in supporting our citizenry and thanking our heroic first responders, who have risked their own lives to save others. We would also ask you, as our President, to stand with the people of Los Angeles County as we set our course to rebuild. Your presence would be deeply felt and appreciated.”

In the letter, Barger cites that, collectively, the Eaton, Palisades, Hurst, Creek, Lidia, and Kenneth Fires have burnt over 35,000 acres, destroying tens of thousands of residences and businesses. The fires have also caused hundreds of thousands of County residents to be displaced or rendered completely homeless and have tragically killed at least 11 people.

In November 2018, President Trump and his Administration issued a Major Disaster and Emergency Declaration for the Woolsey Fire that devastated Malibu and its surrounding communities. The White House’s declaration allowed for the rapid deployment of federal resources, including emergency personnel and financial assistance.

Details: Read the full letter here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...