New Years Eve Events

Random lengths News has gathered several local and Los Angeles area events to help you celebrate your New Years Eve and ring in 2025 with music, dance and community.
New Years Eve Bash in San Pedro with The Harbor Groove Band
Get ready to ring in the new year with an unforgettable celebration at the vibrant Principe and Nightclub for an amazing evening filled with dancing music and cherished memories. Doors will swing open at 7 p.m. Celebrate together whether you’re coming as a couple or flying solo feel free to bring your own food or snacks to share the joy. let’s make this New Year’s Eve A Night to Remember in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.
Time: 7 p.m., Dec. 31
Cost: $25 to $40
Details: Call 310-547-0795 for reservations
Venue: El Principe Night Club, 115 N Pacific Ave San Pedro
NYE @ Club Disintegration
DJ perksandkisses hosts a special New Year’s Eve edition of Club Disintegration, a dark and dreamy danse gala @ Que Sera in Long Beach. Bring in the new year and party to the most dansy tunes of goth, darkwave, new wave, synth, post-punk, dark-alt/indie and passionate tunes from the 80s to today. Savor a few drinks and enjoy complimentary champagne at one of the coolest dance bars in Long Beach for count down to 2025
Time: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Dec. 31
Cost: $21.05
Details: https://tinyurl.com/Que-Sera-Club-Disintegration
Venue: Que Sera, 1923 E 7th St, Long Beach
New Year’s Eve Countdown with John Robinson plus Jake Martin & Arvin Aberilla
Ring in the New Year with a live music celebration in Torrance
Time: 7 p.m., Dec. 31
Cost: $137.03
Details: https://tinyurl.com/NYE-Countdown-Party
Venue: View Music Bar, 1431 W. Knox St., Torrance
New Year’s Eve with D-Nice and Friends
Time: 7 p.m., Dec. 31
Cost: $74 and up
Details: https://tinyurl.com/NYE-With-D-Nice-and-Friends
Venue: Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Gloria Molina Grand Park’s NYELACountdown-to-2025
This New Year’s Eve, there’s only one place to be.. Get Ready for an unforgettable night of live music, delicious foods and so much more. Gloria Molina Grand Park will feature two epic stages of performances, mouthwatering trucks and a midnight countdown spectacle..
Time: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Dec. 31
Cost: Free
Details: https://tinyurl.com/NYELA-Countdown-to-2025
Venue: Gloria Molina Grand Park, 200 North Grand Ave., Los Angeles