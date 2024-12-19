New Years Eve Events

Random lengths News has gathered several local and Los Angeles area events to help you celebrate your New Years Eve and ring in 2025 with music, dance and community.

New Years Eve Bash in San Pedro with The Harbor Groove Band

Get ready to ring in the new year with an unforgettable celebration at the vibrant Principe and Nightclub for an amazing evening filled with dancing music and cherished memories. Doors will swing open at 7 p.m. Celebrate together whether you’re coming as a couple or flying solo feel free to bring your own food or snacks to share the joy. let’s make this New Year’s Eve A Night to Remember in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

Time: 7 p.m., Dec. 31

Cost: $25 to $40

Details: Call 310-547-0795 for reservations

Venue: El Principe Night Club, 115 N Pacific Ave San Pedro

NYE @ Club Disintegration

DJ perksandkisses hosts a special New Year’s Eve edition of Club Disintegration, a dark and dreamy danse gala @ Que Sera in Long Beach. Bring in the new year and party to the most dansy tunes of goth, darkwave, new wave, synth, post-punk, dark-alt/indie and passionate tunes from the 80s to today. Savor a few drinks and enjoy complimentary champagne at one of the coolest dance bars in Long Beach for count down to 2025

Time: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Dec. 31

Cost: $21.05

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Que-Sera-Club-Disintegration

Venue: Que Sera, 1923 E 7th St, Long Beach

New Year’s Eve Countdown with John Robinson plus Jake Martin & Arvin Aberilla

Ring in the New Year with a live music celebration in Torrance

Time: 7 p.m., Dec. 31

Cost: $137.03

Details: https://tinyurl.com/NYE-Countdown-Party

Venue: View Music Bar, 1431 W. Knox St., Torrance

New Year’s Eve with D-Nice and Friends

Time: 7 p.m., Dec. 31

Cost: $74 and up

Details: https://tinyurl.com/NYE-With-D-Nice-and-Friends

Venue: Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Gloria Molina Grand Park’s NYELACountdown-to-2025

This New Year’s Eve, there’s only one place to be.. Get Ready for an unforgettable night of live music, delicious foods and so much more. Gloria Molina Grand Park will feature two epic stages of performances, mouthwatering trucks and a midnight countdown spectacle..

Time: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Dec. 31

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/NYELA-Countdown-to-2025

Venue: Gloria Molina Grand Park, 200 North Grand Ave., Los Angeles

