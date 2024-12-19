Latest Update: RPV Land Movement and Stability Report

Dec. 17 RPV City Council Meeting

At the Dec. 17 city council meeting, city geologist Mike Phipps presented the latest land movement data showing the overall average rate of movement across the landslide area has reached 2.7 inches per week. City staff continues to line canyons with protective material and fill fissures as part of “winterization” efforts to prepare for the rainy months. Both local emergency declarations in the landslide area were extended through February 17, 2025.

Prohibition of Bicycles and Motorcycles Extended for two-Mile Stretch of Palos Verdes Drive South

The council extended the temporary prohibition of bicycles, motorcycles and other similar wheeled devices along Palos Verdes Drive South in the Portuguese Bend landslide area for an additional 90 days (thru mid-March 2025) due to ongoing land movement creating hazardous riding conditions.

Although ground movement in the area has decreased since then, the land is still moving up to four inches per week in certain areas along the roadway, and pavement conditions remain poor. The council will revisit the temporary prohibition and consider whether to lift or extend it in 90 days.

Voluntary Property Buyout Program Update

City staff gave an update on the voluntary property buyout program in the landslide area. Of the 85 applications received, 16 red-tagged properties and 20 yellow-tagged properties were prioritized and provided to FEMA for further review. Applicants will receive letters by mail this week notifying them of whether or not they made the priority list for this round. The city anticipates being able to offer buyouts for an estimated 20 homes during this round of program funding.

Of the 16 red-tagged properties, 11 are located in the Portuguese Bend Community Association or PBCA neighborhood, and five are in Seaview. Of the 20 yellow-tagged properties, 10 are in PBCA, seven are in Seaview, and three are in the Portuguese Bend Beach Club. The yellow-tagged properties are prioritized based on alignment with the path of fissures, sewers and drainage, or whether they are in imminent danger of being red-tagged.

Some red-tagged properties were excluded due to different eligibility criteria. For example, one red-tagged home was deemed ineligible due to being bank-owned. Three other red-tagged properties were deemed ineligible, as they were part of past litigation challenging the city’s building moratorium in the landslide area. The lawsuit prevailed, and owners at the time signed hold harmless agreements (a clause is used as a release of liability in a contract that protects one party from injury or property damage caused by another) with the city, allowing for their properties to be developed with homes.

Over the next few months, city staff will enter contracts for appraisal, surveying, titling, and escrow services to prepare to further advance the buyout program, while FEMA further evaluates the applications.

Dewatering Wells Update

During the meeting, the council allocated another $1.1 million toward maintaining the city’s network of 11 deep dewatering wells, which have extracted approximately 83 million gallons of groundwater from the toe of the Portuguese Bend Landslide. The wells are running on costly, fuel-powered generators due to the SCE electricity shutoffs. The council is scheduled to consider the potential of deprioritizing other city capital projects to expand the network of wells, on Jan. 21.

Details: landmovement@rpvca.gov

