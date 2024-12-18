Carson: Officers Respond to Armed Barricaded Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Kidnapping Suspect

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau or SEB personnel responded to assist Lakewood Sheriff’s Station with an armed barricaded assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping suspect. The incident was reported about 11 p.m., Dec. 17, on the 21800 block of Water Street, in the city of Carson.

SEB personnel assumed tactical command and the Crisis Negotiation Team or CNT attempted to make contact with the suspect to bring this to a peaceful conclusion.

The surrounding homes were evacuated for the safety of the residents.

At about 6 a.m., Dec. 17 Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau concluded its tactical response regarding the barricaded suspect.

The area was deemed safe, and all neighborhood evacuees were allowed to return to their homes.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Lakewood Station at (562) 623-3500, or anonymously at 800-222-8477, http://lacrimestoppers.org

