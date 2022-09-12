LA County Commits Millions in New Funding in Settlement to Address Homelessness Crisis

Los Angeles County Sept. 12, announced a landmark settlement in the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights lawsuit, committing millions in new funding to bring outreach and supportive services to some of the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness on the streets of Los Angeles.

In 2019, a group of small business owners, residents, and social service providers formed the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights to pursue a lawsuit to require the city and county to take responsibility for their legal obligations to maintain a safe and healthy environment for all – housed and unhoused.

As part of the settlement, the county will commit $236 million in new funding for:

Additional specialized/clinical street outreach teams, with at least one team operating in each of the 15 City Council districts

Wraparound services — such as intensive case management, medical and mental health care, benefits advocacy, and substance use disorder services — to eligible occupants of the 10,200 permanent housing units and 3,100 interim housing beds that the City of Los Angeles has committed to building as part of the City/L.A. Alliance settlement agreement.

300 additional beds for people with mental health or substance use disorders who are experiencing homelessness

Under the settlement, the county will also work with the city to create new interim or permanent housing units, and to prioritize city residents for certain placements within city limits.

The terms of the agreement must be approved by the Board of Supervisors. Once approved, the settlement will be in effect through June 30, 2027.

Advertisement

Click here for more information on the settlement and a fact sheet.

The County’s settlement represents a substantial infusion of new funding into the Board of Supervisors’ commitment to combating and preventing homelessness. It comes on top of the $532 million in Measure H and state funds the county has committed this fiscal year alone to prevent and address homelessness. In addition, the county has allocated more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan funding to date for housing and supportive services for people experiencing homelessness.

“It is time for the city and the county to come together to address the homelessness crisis. I am hopeful that this isn’t just a legal settlement, but the start of an effective partnership that enables us to not only make beds available for tens of thousands of people who need them, but also expand the mental healthcare and outreach work the county gets to the most vulnerable people on our streets experiencing chronic homelessness,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn.

In the last five years, since Measure H was enacted, the county’s commitment to addressing the homelessness crisis has resulted in more than 85,000 people finding permanent housing and nearly 115,000 placements in interim shelter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

