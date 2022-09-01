EPA Awards $3.5 Million to Protect Coastal Habitats

WASHINGTON (September 1, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or EPA Sept. 1, awarded $3.5 million to an ongoing program that will support projects to protect and restore the nation’s estuaries — those rich, productive coastal habitats where freshwater rivers and streams meet tidal areas. The funds were the second such award from EPA to Restore America’s Estuaries or RAE, which manages the competitive National Estuary Program or NEP Watersheds Grant Program.

EPA anticipates that projects funded through the competitive grant program will apply new or innovative approaches and technologies to treat, remove or prevent pollution before it enters estuaries; build sustained local capacity to protect and restore coastal watersheds; and bolster resilience to the impacts of climate change. Awarded project funding may range from $200,000 to $500,000.

A total of $18 million may be provided through this partnership over six years, subject to availability of appropriations, EPA funding priorities, and satisfactory progress in carrying out the program.

Learn more about the National Estuary Program

Learn more about the NEP Watersheds Grant Program

