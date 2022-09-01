Long Beach Expands Access to Monkeypox Vaccines

Eligible Long Beach residents can now get vaccinated against monkeypox or MPX at the Long Beach City College clinic without an appointment. Over the past weeks, the city has worked to expand eligibility and access to vaccines to protect residents and the community — especially LGBTQ+ people and others at high risk.

Vaccines are available through Long Beach Health Department — with or without an appointment — at the LBCC Pacific Coast Campus clinic on the corner of Orange Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway:

Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Long Beach Health Department still recommends that eligible people make an appointment, but it’s not mandatory. Due to limited vaccine supply, non-appointments are offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supply lasts. You can make an appointment here.

For full eligibility requirements and more information on MPX, please visit LB Health Department website here.

