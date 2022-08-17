Port of Long Beach Welcomes Pasha Hawaii LNG-Powered Ship

Pasha Hawaii’s MV George III. Photo courtesy of Port Of Long Beach

The Port of Long Beach Aug. 17 welcomed Pasha Hawaii’s MV George III, the first container ship powered by liquefied natural gas to refuel on the West Coast. The ship’s LNG-powered engines are dramatically cleaner than those of a traditional cargo ship.

Following George III’s inaugural visit to Long Beach, the newly built 774-foot-long ship will begin its maiden voyage to its home port in Honolulu. And there’s another LNG Pasha ship on the way – the Janet Marie will be the second of two “Ohana Class” container ships to join Pasha Hawaii’s fleet, in the fourth quarter of 2022, in service between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland.

The vessel was named after George Pasha IV’s late father, George Pasha III. Operating fully on natural gas, the new vessel surpasses the International Maritime Organization’s 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels, representing the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly class of vessel to serve Hawaii and one of several that serve Long Beach. Energy efficiencies are also achieved with a state-of-the-art engine, an optimized hull form, and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

LNG-powered ships achieve a 99.9% reduction in diesel particulate matter and sulfur oxide emissions, 90% less nitrogen oxides and a 25% reduction in carbon dioxide compared to ships running on traditional fuels.

Accommodating Pasha Hawaii’s new LNG-fueled ship aligns with the Port of Long Beach’s dedication to environmental sustainability and strengthens its commitment to the Green Port Policy and San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan enacted more than 15 years ago.

