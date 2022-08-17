Public Health to Begin Administering Second Doses of Monkeypox Vaccine

On August 9, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization or EUA to allow the JYNNEOS vaccine to be given between layers of the skin (intradermally) for people 18 years of age and older at high risk for monkeypox infection. The recent EUA also allows the vaccine to be given beneath the skin (subcutaneously) for people younger than 18 years of age at high risk for monkeypox infection.

This change makes it possible for the number of monkeypox vaccine doses in the country to increase five-fold, as one vial of vaccine can now potentially yield five doses instead of just one dose. Based on the earlier federal allocation plan, LA County expected to receive 14,000 vials this week, which would have yielded an estimated 70,000 monkeypox vaccine doses for eligible LA County residents. However, the federal government clarified earlier this week that LA County will receive 5,600 vials (totaling 28,000 doses), not 14,000 vials. Public Health has received assurances from the federal leadership that additional doses will be available in the coming weeks.

With the arrival of 28,000 doses later today, LA County will open up eligibility to about 8,000 individuals eligible for their second doses. Residents who received their first dose more than 28 days ago can receive their second dose the following ways:

Residents who received their first dose through their healthcare provider over 28 days ago should contact their provider to schedule an appointment.

Residents who registered through the Public Health registration system and were vaccinated at a Public Health location will receive a second text message when their second dose is due with instructions on where to receive their second dose.

There will be an additional 19,000 doses distributed to community providers and public vaccine sites providing first doses to those eligible; 1,000 doses are reserved for close contacts, outbreak response, and special populations.

Eligible residents needing their first dose can now register by visiting ph.lacounty.gov/monkeypoxsignup.

All first and second doses will be administered intradermally, unless contraindicated. The FDA has advised that those under 18 years of age and adults who have a history of developing keloid scars should get the vaccine beneath the skin (subcutaneously), not between the layers of the skin (intradermally).

Those without access to the internet or needing help with registration, can call the Public Health call center for more information on monkeypox, including general information, testing, treatment, and vaccines at 833-540-0473. The Public Health Call Center is open 7 days a week 8am – 8:30pm.

Details: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/monkeypox/.

