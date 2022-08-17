Port of Los Angeles Breaks Another Cargo Record in July

SAN PEDRO — The Port of Los Angeles processed an estimated 935,345 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in July, outpacing the previous record set in 2019 by 2.5%. The Port has set monthly records in five of seven months in 2022.

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said at a news briefing Aug. 17. “Even with the current rail challenges, our marine terminals are more fluid than last year. That’s due in part to our Port Optimizer data portal that allows our stakeholders to see around corners and tackle problems before they arise.

Seroka noted that the Southern California supply chain landscape has improved, noting ships are now waiting for space at many other ports around the country.

“Our terminals have capacity,” Seroka added. “For cargo owners looking to re-chart their course, come to Los Angeles. We’re ready to help.”

Seroka was joined at the media briefing by Matt Schrap, chief executive officer of the Harbor Trucking Association. Schrap discussed the impact of AB5 on California truckers, how to attract and retain new drivers and the trucking industry’s transition to cleaner vehicles.

Watch briefing here

While official July cargo volume will be available soon on the port’s website, Seroka offered estimates on Wednesday that are expected to change only slightly when final.

July 2022 loaded imports reached an estimated 485,472 TEUs compared to the previous year, an increase of 3.4%, and 8% higher than the previous five-year June average.

Loaded exports reached an estimated 103,497 TEUs, a 13% increase compared to the same period last year. Empty containers reached an estimated 346,376 TEUs, an increase of 5% compared to last year.

Seven months into 2022, the Port of Los Angeles has moved an estimated 6,349,248 TEUs, on pace with the record set last year.

