Public Health Expands Monkeypox Vaccination Eligibility

With the arrival of additional JYNNEOS vaccination doses, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health or Public Health is expanding the criteria to include additional residents at high risk of exposure to monkeypox and launching new pop-up vaccination locations.

Residents who are immunocompromised, including those with advanced or uncontrolled HIV, may be at high risk for severe disease and will be prioritized for vaccination.

Those who meet any of the criteria can pre-register now for vaccination. Vaccine invitations will be sent over the next few days to all eligible persons that pre-registered. When it is their turn, Public Health will send a text message with instructions for how to get the vaccine at a public monkeypox vaccination site. When you go to the monkeypox vaccine location, be ready to show the text message and your ID for verification.

Those without access to the internet or needing help with registration, can call 2-1-1 for assistance.

Additionally, starting Aug. 3, 2022, a West Hollywood location will be added as a public monkeypox vaccination site for those that pre-registered for vaccine, at West Hollywood Library community meeting room, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents who have not pre-registered and booked an appointment are not able to be vaccinated at this location.

Public Health is also working with other partners to secure additional pop-up vaccination locations.

Public Health is also directly communicating with the following groups to provide vaccination:

People who have had high- or intermediate-risk contact with someone with monkeypox (as defined by CDC and confirmed by Public Health).

People who attended an event or venue where there was high risk of exposure through skin-to-skin or sexual contact to individual(s) with monkeypox. (Public Health will work with event/venue organizers to identify persons who may have been present and at risk of exposure).

Persons experiencing homelessness (PEH) with high-risk behaviors.

People in high-risk cohorts identified by clinical staff in the LA County Jail system.

Details: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/monkeypox/.

