President Biden and Vice President Harris Endorse Karen Bass for Los Angeles Mayor

LOS ANGELES – President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris today endorsed Karen Bass for Los Angeles Mayor.

“We are endorsing Karen Bass for Los Angeles Mayor because we are eager to continue to partner with her on innovative strategies to reduce homelessness and increase public safety and prosperity. Karen Bass has our friendship, and she has earned our respect through her leadership in Congress on crime prevention strategies, effective and fair policing, and the welfare of children and families,” said President Biden and Vice President Harris.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has delivered for America’s cities at an unprecedented level – on infrastructure, the environment, economic recovery and so much more,” said Rep. Bass. “I am excited to continue partnering with them when I get our city moving on homelessness, public safety, affordability and in ensuring every Los Angeles resident is treated equally and has an equal shot at success. It is a true honor to have their endorsement; President Biden and Vice President Harris are leaders that I respect and admire so much.”

Since finishing first in the primary election by a margin of seven points, Bass’ momentum has continued to accelerate and the contrast in the Mayor’s race has sharpened.

