LA County Launches Program to Strengthen Immigrant-Focused Community-Based Organizations

The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs or OIA in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs or DCBA has announced the launch of the Capacity Strengthening Grants for Immigrant Focused Community Based Organizations initiative, a program to support community organizations serving Los Angeles County immigrant residents who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative’s goals include evaluating, sharing, strengthening and implementing the best practices from the pandemic response and service for immigrant communities into the post-pandemic recovery period and beyond.

The grant program participants, 20 in total, will be selected through an application process administered by the Center for Nonprofit Management or CNM in partnership with the Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs. Ten recipient organizations will receive a grant award of $150,000 over a two-year period, along with technical assistance. Another 10 organizations will receive vital technical assistance and coaching from CNM to strengthen their capacity. Funds for this grant project originate from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Interested applicants can register for an information session at, https://tinyurl.com/yk3xewvn Grant-specific questions can be addressed to CNM’s Joni Byun at 213-266-8448 or grant@cnmsocal.org

Time: Information session, 2 to 3 p.m. Aug.18

Details: https://tinyurl.com/53jf3rad

Venue: Online

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

