LA County Vaccination Sites To Start Administering Novavax Vaccine Beginning Aug. 3

LA County vaccination sites will start administering the Novavax vaccine beginning Aug. 3. The Novavax vaccine was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month. Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the Novavax vaccine was developed without the use of mRNA technology. The vaccine was found to be 90% effective against mild, moderate, and severe disease in the company’s Phase 3 clinical trial involving 30,000 participants ages 18 and older.

Residents 18 years and older can get the Novavax vaccine, which is a two-dose primary series, with the second dose administered three weeks after the first. Boosters are currently not recommended and the Novavax vaccine is not yet authorized for children 17 and younger.

Residents can walk into any Public Health vaccination location to receive the vaccine. Residents can also contact their provider to see if their provider is offering Novavax.

