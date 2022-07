At least four people have been injured in a shooting in San Pedro on Sunday Afternoon.

Reports of a shooting in Peck Park occurred before 4 p.m., near a car show, the Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

No arrests have been made. LAPD has issued a citywide tactical alert due to the suspect being at large.

This is a breaking news story and new information will be provided as it comes in.

