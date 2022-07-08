Random Letters: 7-7-22

RE: SCOTUS Ruling Limiting EPA’s Power

I condemn this decision and the harm it will bring to families, workers and our environment, particularly in communities like ours in South LA that have lived with environmental injustice and, as a result, healthcare disparities for far too long. It is not acceptable to have elected officials and appointed justices that are bought and paid for by corporate polluters. Our leaders need to do what’s in the best interest of the people, not polluters and fossil fuel executives. I am proud to stand with and be endorsed by the following organizations who are fighting for environmental justice and action on climate change: Sierra Club California, CBE Action, Sunrise Movement LA & Long Beach, Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund, Jane Fonda PAC, South Bay 350 LA and CEJA Action. The lack of action on environmental injustice by my opponent’s tenure was a primary reason I stepped into this race. I will continue to work with frontline organizations to ensure a healthy and safe environment for future generations.

Fatima Iqbal-Zubair, Candidate for California Assembly District 65

Donald Trump is a Cop Killer

“Mike [Pence] did not have the courage to act.”— Donald Trump

prison-bound Putin puppet

The January 6th congressional committee not only hit a historic political home run with its public televised hearings in June, demoralized Donald Trump — who is clearly 100% guilty — has only further incriminated himself since then. Trump can forget about running in 2024.

If there’s one thing that we all can agree upon about that tangerine traitor is that dimwitted Donald Trump cannot keep his stupid mouth shut for more than a few seconds. Donald Trump is a blithering idiot!

Witness tampering and witness intimidation, for example, is just another series of felony crimes that the Department of Justice will be able to charge Donald Trump with (along with Trump’s partner in capital crimes, Mark Meadows) after the January 6th hearings conclude in July 2022.

Lock these conservative cop killers up and throw away the keys! These traitors must pay, no matter how hard their cult members cry. The GOP is Jonestown, and Donald Trump is just a fat, old, orange version of Jim Jones.

Jake Pickering, Arcata, Calif.

Tamale Vendor Harassed with Racial Slurs Speaks Out

A few weeks ago, RLn posted a video news report regarding the massive outpouring of support for San Pedro tamale vendor Juan Aguilar, who was harassed and called racial slurs while working by a man neighbors described as a “white supremacist.”

In two hours, Aguilar sold 1,500 tamales. A personal record.

Although it wasn’t the first time Aguilar had experienced racism while selling his tamales in San Pedro, it was the first time he recorded an incident. The video received more than two million views on TikTok. Below are just a few of the comments the RLn video received

1fastmex

‘Disgraceful what a POS. This man just working hard and clearly grateful for the opportunity. I’m sure he didn’t retaliate because he didn’t want to jeopardize his opportunity. Hope someone put hands on that guy’

Don’t Care

‘BIG MISTAKE!!! To mess with a working proud Mexican Man for his family. He has the support of the people.’

Jokawild

‘Hustle not like these wyte bums always begging for money’

San Bruno

‘PEACE LOVE UNITY PROSPERITY CALM WISDOM OPTIMISM’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

