JetBlue Says Bye To LGB

LONG BEACH— On July 9, JetBlue made the announcement that will no longer have its Southern California base in Long Beach and will move most of the flights to the Los Angeles International Airport. Since 2001 JetBlue has been fully operated at Long Beach Airport. Known for its free in-flight TV and Wi-fi and will have its last flights from Long Beach on Oct. 6. JetBlue recently eliminated in-state flights to Oakland, Sacramento and San Jose, and limiting the number of flights to Las Vegas. JetBlue will have 30 daily flights from LAX starting in the fall. By 2025 JetBlue plans to have up to 70 flights per day from LAX. The cities that JetBlue will add from LAX this fall will be Austin Texas, Bozeman Montana, Las Vegas, Reno Nevada, Salt Lake City Utah, San Francisco, and Seattle. The cities that currently JetBlue flies from LAX are Boston, Buffalo New York, Fort Lauderdale Florida, Newark New Jersey, New York JFK, and Orlando Florida.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

