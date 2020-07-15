Weissman Joins Long Beach Harbor Commission

Sharon L. Weissman, recently retired senior advisor and transportation deputy to Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, on Monday participated in her first Harbor Commission meeting as the newest member of the board that oversees the Port of Long Beach and Long Beach Harbor Department.

Weissman, an experienced aide to elected officials, has also been active in the community, serving currently as president of the Long Beach Public Library Foundation and in the past on boards of the Arts Council for Long Beach, the Long Beach Symphony and the Fair Housing Foundation.

She was appointed to the Harbor Commission by Mayor Garcia in May, and unanimously confirmed by the Long Beach City Council. She replaces former Harbor Commissioner Tracy Egoscue whose term ended June 30.

Weissman has a background in public policy. She’s been with Garcia since 2013, serving as his Chief of Staff while he was Vice Mayor and the District 1 City Council Member. When Garcia was elected Mayor in 2014, she became his senior advisor and eventually also took on the role of transportation deputy. She had also served as a staffer and Chief of Staff to then California State Senator and Assemblymember Jenny Oropeza.