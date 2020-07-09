

Hospitalizations, Deaths and New Cases Continue to Increase

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 65 new deaths and 2,496 new cases of COVID-19. The daily positivity rate (a composite of a 7-day rolling average) is 10.4%, a rate that Los Angeles County hasn’t seen since late-April.

There are more than 2,000 people currently hospitalized, 26% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 17% are confirmed cases on ventilators. This remains substantially higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen four weeks ago.

To date, Public Health has identified 123,004 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,642 deaths.

Testing results are available for over 1,229,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

Of the 65 people that passed away, 34 people were over the age of 65 years old, 23 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and five people who died were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Fifty people had underlying health conditions including 33 people over the age of 65 years old, 13 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and four people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

Business owners and residents must take immediate action in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. Stay home if you are elderly or have serious underlying health conditions. Everyone else should stay home as much as possible, and limit activities outside of your home to what is essential – work, getting groceries and medicine, and medical visits. Always wear a face covering and keep physical distance when you are outside your home. And wash your hands frequently. LA County residents cannot wait to act on slowing the spread of COVID-19; we need to act now.

Details: www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

