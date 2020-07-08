Sails have begun. Explore the Long Beach Harbor on a Tall Ship!

Explora la Puerta! En un Barco de Vela Gratis! Los Angeles Maritime Institute and the Children’s Maritime Institute with the support of the CA Coastal Conservancy invites you to join us for a coastal awareness educational experience and exploration sail on a tall ship during a 3-hour round-trip excursion. The ship departs from Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach, sails around the harbor and coastline and returns. The goal is to raise environmental awareness that leads to personal action to reduce marine plastic pollution and human impacts to our local coastline and its marine organisms with engaging bilingual (Spanish) materials and trained bilingual (Spanish) docents.

On-board hands-on and scientific activities. Families and children 10 years or older welcome. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.

WE SHALL OBSERVE STRICT PHYSICAL DISTANCING, MASKS, SANITIZING WHILE ON-BOARD

Departure: American Pride is docked at Pine Ave Pier in Rainbow Harbor (behind Gladstone’s and Tokyo Wacko) Parking validation provided. Sign up today. Monthly sails, beginning July 18

Time: 4 to 7 p.m. July 18

Cost: Free

Details: Reservations, 310-833-6055; www.lamitopsail.org