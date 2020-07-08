LBCC College Faculty Association Endorse Re-Election of Community College District Board Member Vivian Malauulu

LONG BEACH – The Long Beach City College Faculty Association or LBCCFA announced today that they have formally endorsed the re-election this November of Long Beach Community College District Board Member Vivian Malauulu.

LBCCFA represents the Long Beach Community College District’s 300+ full-time faculty members at the District’s two campuses. The group is a member of California’s Community College Association (CCA) – the higher education affiliate of the California Teachers Association (CTA), as well as the National Education Association (NEA), the largest public employee association in the nation.

“We are proud to endorse Vivian Malauulu for re-election to our Long Beach Community College District Board,” said Damon Skinner, PAC Chairman for the Faculty Association. “She has done an excellent job for our College District, providing important leadership and a strong personal commitment to our students, faculty, employees, and community over the last four years. We believe she is very much deserving of another four-year term.”