San Pedro Opens A Bridge Home

The San Pedro Bridge Home site opened July 6 and welcomed its first resident the next day on Tuesday morning. The Bridge Home in Wilmington is on track to open within the next two weeks.

If not for this public health crisis, dozens of people would have attended the opening to see the space and feel the excitement. Many people worked together over the past two years to bring this solution to our community. Both the Mayor and Councilman Buscaino recognized the work of this community in making Bridge Home San Pedro a reality.

In this video, head of Council District 15 Committee on Homelessness, Amber Sheikh Ginsberg leads you through a tour of the sparkling new facility that will house 100 people affected by homelessness. Find out all about the promising new Bridge Home below.