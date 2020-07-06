Temporary Eviction Moratorium and Rent Freeze Have Been Extended to July 31

LOS ANGELES –The week of June 26, LA County issued an executive order which extends an existing temporary moratorium on evictions in parts of LA County, in response to the COVID-19 health emergency.

The eviction moratorium which will remain in place until July 31, 2020 covers:

all residential & commercial tenants in LA County, except those who live or conduct business in cities with their own eviction moratoria; and

it includes a ban on evictions for nonpayment of rent, if the tenant can show they have been financially impacted by the health emergency, among other protections.

The order also extends the temporary rent freeze in the unincorporated areas of LA County. This means property owners may not increase rent for rental units or spaces covered by LA County’s Rent Stabilization and Mobile Home Rent Stabilization ordinances.

These actions are retroactive to March 4, 2020.

Tenant & Landlord Resources are available through LA County’s Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA). DCBA has developed guidelines, in the interest of both property owners & tenants, to: 1) help understand the temporary Eviction Moratorium and 2) take proactive steps now.

The Guidelines, available at dcba.lacounty.gov/noevictions, include the following topics that owners should consider as they plan for the months ahead:

Applicability for residential & commercial tenants

How to determine reasonable financial impacts

Notice requirements & documentation

Guidance for repayment of rent once the moratorium is lifted

Resolving disputes between landlords & tenants

DCBA also provides expanded foreclosure prevention assistance for landlords with 15 or fewer units.