RPV Announces New Director of Community Development

Rancho Palos Verdes— On June 30, the City of Rancho Palos Verdes announced the selection of Ken Rukavina, a veteran civil engineer, as director of community development. Rukavina joins the City from neighboring Palos Verdes Estates, where he served as director of community development and public works since 2016. He succeeds former director of Community Development Ara Mihranian, who was named permanent City Manager in February. Rukavina’s first day at the City will be July 13. He will earn an annual salary of $173,000.

Rukavina brings experience in land use and engineering, as well as knowledge of development issues facing cities on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, from view restoration to wireless facilities, and accessory dwelling units. Prior to his tenure in Palos Verdes Estates, Rukavina served as city engineer in Lake Elsinore and director of public works and city Engineer in Rosemead. He previously held management positions with engineering consulting firms, working on a variety of development, redevelopment, land use entitlement and engineering projects for municipalities throughout the greater Los Angeles area. Rukavina earned bachelor of science degrees in civil engineering from California State University Long Beach and in meteorology from the University of Utah. He is a registered civil engineer in the State of California and is a member of the American Public Works Association and the American Society of Civil Engineers.