Long Beach Leads $550 Million Nationwide Class Settlement Over Environmental PCB Claims With Monsanto

The week of June 26, the City of Long Beach, along with twelve governmental entities, announced a proposed nationwide class action settlement with Monsanto Company, Pharmacia, LLC, and Solutia, Inc., for $550 million, resolving national PCB water contamination claims for a proposed class of 2,528 governmental entities.

Over a dozen lawsuits have been filed by governmental entities since March 2015 seeking cost recovery for stormwater and environmental contamination caused by chemicals known as polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, which Monsanto manufactured between the 1930s and 1977.

The settling named class plaintiffs leading the nationwide resolution include the City of Long Beach, City of Tacoma, the City of Portland, the Port of Portland, the City of Berkeley, the City of Oakland, the City of San Jose, County of Los Angeles, City of Spokane, City of San Diego, City of Chula Vista, City of Baltimore and County of Baltimore.

The proposed class action, which still must be approved by the judge, will provide a monetary benefit and will additionally provide funds for those governmental entities that have incurred or will incur significant expenses to protect and remediate America’s waterways.

