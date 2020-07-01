Harris, Baldwin, Colleagues Introduce NDAA Amendment to Increase National Production of Testing Supplies and PPE as COVID-19 Cases Rise

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris (D-CA) June 30, joined Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) in introducing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021 (NDAA) that would require President Trump to unlock the full authority and power of the Defense Production Act to scale up nation-wide production of the testing supplies, personal protective equipment, and medical equipment needed at the local level to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is simple: as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, there must be an increase in the production of testing supplies, personal protective equipment, and other needed resources,” said Senator Harris. “Our amendment helps alleviate the lack of leadership that has come from the White House by ensuring frontline workers have access to this lifesaving equipment. This is not a political issue– it is a matter of life and death.”

The NDAA is being considered on the Senate floor this week.