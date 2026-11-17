The Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the landmark Clean Air Action Plan or CAAP with a special stakeholder meeting and harbor tour of the entire San Pedro Bay port complex aboard El Escudo, Harbor Breeze’s new zero-emission excursion vessel, Dec. 2, weather permitting.

Due to limited capacity, interested parties must register at the link below. Meet no later than 9:15 a.m.

Vessel loading and unloading is not wheelchair accessible at Banning’s Landing and will require participants to use a small set of stairs to get on and off of the boat. If you will be unable to board the vessel at this location due to a physical ailment, indicate this via the registration form at least one week before the event to arrange alternate accommodations.

Limited free parking is available at the Wilmington Waterfront Promenade parking lot next to Banning’s Landing Community Center. Street parking will also be available.

The document calls for the ports to reduce GHG 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80% below 1990 levels by 2050

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Dec. 2

Cost: Free

Details: Register here: https://events.polb.com/_pv75xr

Venue: Meet at Banning’s Landing Community Center, 100 E. Water St., Wilmington