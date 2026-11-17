LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of SupervisorsNov. 17 will vote on a motion authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn to direct the LA County Department of Public Works to declare the 16-month closure of the Vincent Thomas Bridge as a major incident. Hahn is responding to major flooding along Caltrans’ designated detour route at Harry Bridges Boulevard and Alameda Street.

Motion also would direct Public Works to evaluate recurring flooding caused by high tides and its impacts on county storm drains and to identify and implement solutions that improve drainage, reduce flooding, and protect public safety throughout the duration of the bridge closure. The motion also directs relevant departments to coordinate with Caltrans on a daily basis to monitor traffic conditions, address emerging challenges, and implement necessary mitigation measures.

The item will be held for discussion, and a vote is expected today.

“This may be an LA City road, but we are treating this as an all-hands-on-deck situation,” said Hahn. “LA County Public Works crews have dedicated three portable pumps and six vactor trucks to pump and remove flood water. I continue to believe that Caltrans should identify an alternate detour that avoids Harry Bridges and Alameda until we can find a long-term solution to this flooding. As long as this flooding continues, I hope everyone will drive respectfully through the detours in Wilmington — traffic is going to be bad, but these communities do not need even more disruption.”