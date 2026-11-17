LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity or DEO Nov. 16 opened applications for the Life Sciences Graduation and Manufacturing Space Fund, GMSF or fund. The fund is a $12 million revolving loan program supporting the development of multi-tenant life sciences and manufacturing space in Los Angeles County with the goal of creating 60,000-80,000 square feet of new life science infrastructure and generating or retaining approximately 200 jobs in the next two years.

LA County has long seen the potential and catalyzed inclusive and sustainable growth within the local life science industry. Since its initial 2014 life sciences study, the county has invested $26.2 million in the sector, donating 15 acres of land to The Lundquist Institute, investing $6 million to establish and expand incubator spaces such as LA BioSpace and BioLabs, and supporting more than 100 internships through BioscienceLA’s Bio Futures program and over 120 apprenticeships through the South Bay Workforce Investment Board’s Bio-Flex program.

The region’s incubator network has grown from one to nine; yet companies that develop a promising product here can struggle to find an affordable lab large enough to bring it to market. Following Second District Supervisor Mitchell’s 2025 motion, DEO’s Life Science Industry Study and Action Plan, and transformational California Jobs First (CA Jobs First) investment in 2026 by the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development or GO-BIZ, DEO is meeting this need head on and giving firms a place to expand production and keep their teams in LA County.

“Growing our life sciences industry must also mean expanding access to the good-paying jobs it creates,” said Second District Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. “This $12 million investment will help address a critical gap: affordable space for companies to grow beyond an incubator and bring their innovations to market here in LA County. By helping these businesses stay and grow locally, we can build on our investments in workforce training and create more pathways for residents to enter this industry and advance.”

Eligible applicants include universities, research institutions and specialized private developers that own or hold a qualifying long-term master lease of a potential development site. Funds can be used for design, site development, core and shell construction, shared infrastructure, code-compliance upgrades and tenant-ready improvements. Eligible tenants of GMSF funded facilities will receive rent at least 15% below the applicable market benchmark. Loans are subject to underwriting and required approvals.

Phase 1 pre-qualifies applicants for eligibility and alignment with the fund goals and will evaluate the applicant’s business type, proposed development site, proposed project scope, and high-level budget and financial status, potential tenanting strategy, and overall project readiness. Phase 1 application closes February 12, 2027, at 5 p.m. PST.

Pre-qualified applicants will be invited to prepare a full application documenting in detail their organizational structure, financials, legal history, project development plan, and anticipated impacts via the Phase 2 application process which is anticipated to run through the end of March 2027.

Details: A recorded virtual information session for Phase 1 will be held Dec. 4, 2026, from 10 to 11 a.m. PST. Applicants are also invited to join an in-person application clinic on Jan. 22, 2027, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. PST at DEO, located at 510 S Vermont, Los Angeles 90020.

A second fund, the Tenant Improvement Fund, is planned for launch in early 2027 and will provide an additional $11 million in awards, with individual loans of up to $800,000, to advance another 35,000 – 75,000 square feet and 100-200 jobs against the regional goals.

For more information visit: http://www.opportunity.lacounty.gov/lifesciences.

To apply, visit: https://opportunity.lacounty.gov/gmsf/.

For questions about the fund or for technical support for the application, contact: gmsf@lisc.org.