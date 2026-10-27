Rep. Barragán Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Expand Blood Cancer Awareness, Research and Treatment Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44) Oct. 26 introduced the Coordinating Access, Research, and Education for Blood Cancer Act, or the CARE for Blood Cancer Act, bipartisan legislation to establish a National Blood Cancer Program within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services or HHS. The program would strengthen public awareness, improve health professional training, expand research on diagnostics and treatments, and support individuals and caregivers affected by blood cancer.

Blood cancers account for approximately 10% of all new cancer diagnoses in the United States, and someone in the country dies from a blood cancer approximately every nine minutes. Despite their significant impact, blood cancer symptoms can be difficult to recognize, and there is no routine screening method that can universally detect all blood cancers. While advances in treatment have improved outcomes for many patients, barriers to accessing effective care remain.

“Everyone living with blood cancer deserves the opportunity to live a longer, healthier life,” said Rep. Barragán. “My sister is a multiple myeloma thriver, so I have seen firsthand how too many patients and families face the challenges of a blood cancer diagnosis without the information, support, and access to care they need. The CARE for Blood Cancer Act is a bipartisan bill that would bring federal agencies together to increase education among both the public and providers, fund more innovative research, and help ensure patients can access the diagnostics and treatments that can make a difference in their lives.”

The CARE for Blood Cancer Act would direct HHS to coordinate with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and other federal agencies to establish a comprehensive national approach to blood cancer education, detection, and treatment.

Specifically, the legislation would:

Expand public awareness and provider education: Provide grants to state, local, territorial, and Tribal health agencies to increase awareness of blood cancers in the community and health care workforce.

Improve access to diagnostics and treatments: Provide grants to institutions of higher education and academic medical centers to improve the availability of, and access to, blood cancer diagnostics and treatments.

Strengthen health professional training: Develop educational materials and programming to help health professionals better detect and treat blood cancers.



Details: The full text of the bill can be found HERE.