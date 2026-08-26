Meta Agrees to $17 Billion Settlement in Landmark Teen Social Media Addiction Trial

OAKLAND — On Aug. 26, The Associated Press or AP reported that Meta agreed to pay $17 billion and add stronger child-safety measures to its Facebook and Instagram platforms as part of a legal settlement that ended a trial over teen social media addiction and settled claims filed by 47 states.

The settlement resolved a pivotal case that sought to hold the tech giant accountable for the role its platforms played in undermining children’s mental health. The effort targeted features designed to hook young people’s attention.

If approved by the court, the deal will stop a barrage of litigation by states against Meta. The company still faces lawsuits from individuals and school districts across the U.S. For the states, the settlement delivers money for programs to benefit kids’ mental health, including after-school or summer activities and digital literacy counselors.

The $17 billion settlement is a fraction of Meta’s 2025 revenue of $201 billion