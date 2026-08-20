Brunch Around the Harbor: Reef, Think Prime and Neon Sun Offer Something Different

By Gretchen Williams, Columnist

The Reef on the Water opened in 1958 as the flagship of David Tallichet’s Specialty Restaurant empire. Ports O’ Call on the Main Channel in San Pedro was another of Tallichet’s themed restaurants. Later restaurants took advantage of spectacular waterfront locations. Tallichet had been an accomplished pilot during World War II and continued to fly his own planes for the rest of his life, surviving several crashes. His restaurants often incorporated his fascination with aviation, as well as tropical and tiki themes.

The Reef on the Water is now offering an à la carte menu instead of its former buffet. Leading the list is classic eggs Benedict, along with hot-honey fried chicken and waffles. The truly awesome Brunch Board for Two includes Wagyu beef steak cooked to your preference, snow crab, shrimp and crispy smoked bacon. Add bottomless mimosas or unlimited rosé for a festive afternoon. The Reef is well known for its excellent bar. A perfectly mixed Bloody Mary or Ramos Fizz, a view of ships and cranes, sunshine on the ocean — life around the harbor is good.

The Reef on the Water

880 Harbor Scenic Drive, Long Beach

562-435-8013

Think Prime is the place for steaks, with a Tuesday prime rib special, terrific happy hour and the wonderful nostalgia of the Tasman Sea days. Brunch on Saturday and Sunday is Kashi’s weekend wow: omelets of your choice, waffles, pancakes and every type of crepe filling, huevos rancheros, chilaquiles and Norwegian smoked salmon for the breakfast of your dreams.

Amazing spaghetti Bolognese with eggs or linguine with clams may not be everyone’s idea of brunch, but they sound delicious at Think Prime. “Steak Up” your brunch with prime rib and eggs, or do an Erling Haaland with a fabulous tomahawk steak and eggs. The Bloody Mary is royally crowned with shrimp and bacon. For truly royal fare, try the filet mignon, lobster and king crab legs special.

Think Prime

29601 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes

310-221-0415

Neon Sun is a surprise, a mystery and a delight, all rolled into one. Located on lower Ninth Street next to Citibank, it is a restaurant, a gallery and a neighborhood gathering place. Neon Sun is a collaboration, incorporating culinary skills as well as an artistic vision. The dining room is modest, highlighting artwork, fabric art, pottery, fine art and photography. The menu is equally eclectic, with contributions from many cultures.

The brunch menu offers omelets with interesting fillings. The Basque has Spanish chorizo and smoked Idiazabal cheese, while the Irish omelet is filled with black pudding (Irish blood sausage), Irish cheddar cheese and potato crisps. The Middle Eastern omelet has sujuk (Middle Eastern dried sausage) and feta cheese. The Korean scramble incorporates fried Spam, furikake, sriracha, garlic aioli and green onion.

Burrata is topped with tasty Spanish chorizo, toasted pepitas, pickled red onion, shaved fennel, micro arugula, cocoa-infused balsamic vinegar, a honey drizzle and a squeeze of citrus. The Neon Sun breakfast burrito has beans, potato crisps, house-made chorizo, salsa, cheddar cheese and scrambled egg. Breakfast sandwiches include prosciutto, tomato, arugula and hard-cooked egg, or fried egg with kimchi, hoisin sauce and Spam.

The chicken sandwich features chicken thigh, Japanese house-made pickles, curry sauce and marinated cabbage. Ceviche is a different take on the Mexican favorite, with shrimp, dragon fruit, kiwi, mint and cilantro. Neon Sun is different, fascinating and fun, with a new approach to brunch. Wine and beer are now available.

Neon Sun

524 W. Ninth St., San Pedro

310-872-3616