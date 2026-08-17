Building a San Pedro for All

HACLA and One San Pedro are applying for The Transformative Climate Communities Grant, a grant up to $27.5 millions dollars also known as TCC, to help build the next phase of the One San Pedro plan. It gives money to neighborhoods to build things like new affordable homes, parks, safer streets, cleaner air, and community spaces.

One San Pedro has many ideas for projects including tree plantings, home improvements, electric bikes, green alleys and pedestrian improvements. It needs community members to decide what your community needs most.

Join a community meeting to share your ideas and vote in person.

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 and 10 to 11:30 a.m., Aug. 22

Details: 213.474.0874; www.onesanpedro.org

Venue: Rancho San Pedro social hall, 275 W 1st St, San Pedro