We Can Lose, But We Cannot Be Defeated﻿

By Victor Kravchuk, Aug. 12

Yesterday my wife asked what I would like to receive for my birthday

I couldn’t answer that question that came through a screen from a distant country, the way my family life has become and that already seems strangely normal.

The obvious answer would bevictory, of course.

Next year I turn forty. It does not seem much, but it has been enough to understand one reality of life that is hard to ignore.

Life gives us many more losses than victories.

There is a word we use very carefully in Ukraine.

Defeat.

We need to remember that losing and being defeated are different things.

This generation of Ukrainians has spent years showing the world how much people can resist when their existence is threatened, and I have written about our courage so many times here.

I have written that we will win.

I think I also need to write about losing.

Read more at https://substack.com/@viktorkravchuk