Weekend Roadwork Alert: Shoemaker Bridge Work Set to Slow 710 Freeway Traffic

A project to demolish ramps connecting the Shoemaker Bridge to the North Harbor area will result in temporary closures on three consecutive weekends in September, first of the northbound 710 Freeway, then the Shoemaker Bridge itself and finally the southbound 710.

The three weekend closures are scheduled from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Sept. 11-14: Northbound 710, Ocean Boulevard to Anaheim Street

Sept. 18-21: Shoemaker Bridge

Sept. 25-28: Southbound 710, Anaheim Street to Pico Avenue

Except during the Sept. 18-21 closure, motorists may still access the Shoemaker Bridge from West Seventh Street, West Third Street, West Ocean Boulevard and West Shoreline Drive, east of the Los Angeles River.

The port hosted two outreach meetings regarding the temporary closures earlier this year. A final public meeting to spread awareness of the work will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Juanita Millender-McDonald Community Center at Admiral Kidd Park, 2125 Santa Fe Ave., Long Beach 90810. A presentation by the project team will be followed by an open house. RSVP at polb.com/shoemakerRSVP. Requests for translation must be received by Wednesday, Aug. 21. Contact Alice Castellanos at 562-283-7720 or alice.castellanos@polb.com for translation or assistance registering for the event. Comuníquese con Alice Castellanos al 562-283-7720 o alice.castellanos@polb.com antes del miércoles 21 de agosto para obtener servicios de interpretación o asistencia con el registro.

The ramps that will be demolished have been closed since May. Drivers are already using alternate routes, including Willow Street, Pacific Coast Highway, Anaheim Street, Ocean Boulevard and the Queensway Bridge.

Detour information:

Generally, detour routes will be available through the Port and downtown Long Beach for cars via Ocean Boulevard and Anaheim Street. Trucks will be detoured via Alameda Street and the Terminal Island Freeway. Signs will be placed throughout affected areas to direct motorists.

Sept. 11-14 northbound 710 Freeway weekend closure detours

Cars:

Drivers traveling north or south on Pico Avenue and north on Harbor Scenic Drive will be detoured onto Ocean Boulevard. Those wanting to access the northbound 710 Freeway will be directed north on Long Beach Boulevard, then west on Anaheim Street to access the onramp. Within the Harbor District, detour signs will guide Port and Terminal Island traffic around the closure via Alameda Street and the Terminal Island Freeway/State Route 103.

Trucks:

Trucks traveling on Pier A Way, Pier B Street and Harbor Scenic Drive will be directed to turn west on Anaheim Street. Those traveling in San Pedro on Pacific Avenue/John S. Gibson Boulevard will be directed to turn east on Harry Bridges Boulevard, then north on Alameda Street and east onto East 220th Street to reach the southbound 405 Freeway.

Sept. 18-21 Shoemaker Bridge weekend closure detours

Cars and trucks:

Motorists will be able to access both directions of the 710 Freeway at Anaheim Street.

Sept. 25-28 southbound 710 weekend closure detours

Cars:

Drivers traveling on the southbound 710 will exit at Shoreline Drive and connect to eastbound Broadway, then head south on Magnolia Avenue and west onto Ocean Boulevard to access the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge. Drivers traveling east on Pacific Coast Highway and Anaheim Street will pass the closed 710 onramps and head south on Long Beach Boulevard to westbound Ocean Boulevard to access the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge.

Trucks:

Trucks traveling south on the 710 will be directed to travel west on the northbound 405, or exit at westbound Pacific Coast Highway, connecting to southbound State Route 103 and onto southbound Alameda Street to access the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge. To route around possible Vincent Thomas Bridge closures on the same weekend, trucks traveling south on the 405 will have the option of either exiting directly onto Alameda Street or heading onto the southbound 110 Freeway and exiting at westbound Harry Bridges Boulevard to connect with Alameda Street. Trucks traveling north on Pacific Avenue in San Pedro will be directed to John S. Gibson Boulevard and then eastbound Harry Bridges Boulevard to connect with Alameda Street.

Details:View a fact sheet regarding the closures. For more information, visit polb.com/shoemaker.