As Smoking Returns to Pop Culture, Dignity Health Physicians Warn the Health Risks Haven’t Changed

LONG BEACH — With cigarette smoking appearing more frequently in the fashion and entertainment industries, as well as among some celebrities and influencers, Dignity Health physicians are encouraging the public to remember that while trends may change, the dangers of smoking do not.

Recent cultural conversations have highlighted the growing visibility of cigarettes in entertainment, fashion, and social media. Health experts worry that this renewed normalization could undermine decades of progress in reducing tobacco use, particularly among younger generations. In fact, after years of steady decline, early indicators show that tobacco use among young adults could be subtly shifting.

“Smoking has never become safer simply because it’s more visible in popular culture,” said Dr. Shyam Rao, pulmonologist at Dignity Health St Mary Hospital. “Whether someone smokes daily or only socially, cigarette smoke exposes the body to thousands of harmful chemicals that significantly increase the risk of cancer, heart disease, stroke, chronic lung disease, and many other serious illnesses. There is truly no safe level of exposure.”

Even infrequent cigarette use can damage blood vessels, impair lung function, increase cardiovascular risk and contribute to nicotine addiction. Physicians also note that today’s younger adults may not have witnessed firsthand the devastating health consequences that previous generations experienced from widespread smoking.

“The glamorous image portrayed on social media rarely reflects the long-term reality we see in hospitals and clinics every single day,” said Dr. Rao “We care for patients living with preventable, debilitating diseases caused by tobacco use, often for decades. Those consequences are very real and can last a lifetime, far removed from any fleeting trend.”

Dignity Health encourages individuals who currently smoke to know that it is never too late to quit. Evidence-based treatments, including counseling, nicotine replacement therapies, and prescription medications, can significantly improve the chances of quitting successfully.

Parents are also encouraged to have open conversations with teens and young adults about how social media and celebrity culture can influence perceptions of smoking and the critical difference between perceived glamour and health reality.

As conversations around smoking continue, Dignity Health physicians encourage the public to keep these evidence-based tips in mind:

There is no safe level of cigarette smoking. Even occasional or “social” smoking can increase the risk of heart disease, lung damage, and several types of cancer.

Nicotine addiction can develop faster than many people realize. What starts as occasional smoking can quickly become a long-term dependence that is much harder to break.

Don’t confuse what’s trending with what’s healthy. Cigarettes may appear fashionable or nostalgic in movies, television, and social media, but those portrayals don’t show the lifelong health consequences healthcare providers see every day.

Pay attention to your lungs. A persistent cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, chest pain, or coughing up blood should never be ignored. Early evaluation can make a significant difference in diagnosing and treating lung disease.

Quitting at any age improves your health. Within hours of quitting, your body begins to recover. Over time, your risk of heart disease, stroke, lung disease, and many smoking-related cancers continues to decline significantly.

Have honest conversations with teens and young adults. Talking openly about peer pressure, celebrity influence, and the realities of nicotine addiction can help young people make informed decisions.

You don’t have to quit alone. Healthcare providers can recommend counseling, nicotine replacement therapy, prescription medications, and other evidence-based treatments that significantly improve the chances of quitting successfully.

If you smoke or are thinking about quitting, talk with your healthcare provider about a personalized plan to help you quit and reduce your risk of smoking-related disease.