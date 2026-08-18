LACDMH Launches Youth Do Worthwhile Work Campaign to Inspire New Generation of Mental Health Workers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health or LACDMH launched the Do Worthwhile Work campaign for youth to inspire and introduce viable mental health-related jobs and career pathways to middle school and high school students as well as young adults.

As the demand for mental health services increases, so does the need for mental health-trained professionals. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, most mental health occupations are projected to grow at least 4% from 2022 to 2032, with substance use, behavioral disorder and mental health counselor roles growing fastest at 18%. The expected growth means LACDMH will need to develop and recruit additional staff, and that starts with current high schoolers and young adults.

“As the nation’s largest mental health department, we are always looking to hire skilled, caring and empathetic people who want to serve as purpose-driven, public mental health employees,” said LACDMH Director Lisa H. Wong, Psy.D. “The Do Worthwhile Work campaign for youth plants a seed of interest and encourages students to identify and develop those soft skills they already have that could seamlessly translate to a long-term rewarding career in the field of mental health — and, hopefully, with us at the Department of Mental Health.”

With the help of focus groups consisting of youth and school guidance staff, the department created a website, short-form videos, an audio ad, digital and printed posters and booklets that highlight a variety of mental health career positions available with various levels of education, starting with a high school diploma. The materials are being shared with Los Angeles County schools as well as on social media platforms and through advertisements to reach students directly as they begin choosing their own career paths.

The Do Worthwhile Work campaign for youth website features a quiz to guide students towards different positions in mental health with various education requirements and starting pay. “Spend the day with me” videos feature real people in different career paths at LACDMH.

The campaign is an addition to Do Worthwhile Work, which recruits professionals and prospective candidates to consider fulfilling and impactful careers by joining the LACDMH workforce in a variety of mental health-related positions.