Homicide Investigation 12TH St. and Lewis Avenue LB

Homicide detectives are investigating an Aug. 14 shooting that resulted in the death of a male adult victim.

On. Aug. 14, about 7:28 p.m., officers responded to the area of 12th Street and Lewis Avenue regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with a gunshot wound. The preliminary investgation indicated the victim was driving a vehicle when he was shot. Following the shooting, the victim appeared to have driven his vehicle into an Edison pole. Officers performed lifesaving measures until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect(s) fled the scene before officers arrived.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. The motive and circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 16. He has been identified as Cori Michael Scales, a 20-year-old resident of Long Beach.

Detectives believe there may be additional witnesses that observed the events before and after the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is urged to contact the homicide division. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact homicide detectives Ethan Shear or Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7244,or anonymously at www.LACrimeStoppers.org.